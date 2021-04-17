Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,811 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of REX American Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REX opened at $85.10 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $509.92 million, a P/E ratio of 130.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.81.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. Equities analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

