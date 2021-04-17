Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.05. 2,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 556,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

STRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $918.30 million, a PE ratio of -222.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after purchasing an additional 670,366 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $21,741,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,590,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 615,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 127,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.