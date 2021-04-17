SVB Leerink Trims Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Target Price to $16.00

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGEN. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Compugen by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,649 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Compugen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

