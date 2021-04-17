Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Short Interest Update

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,161,800 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 668,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,872.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sydney Airport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Sydney Airport stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Sydney Airport has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

About Sydney Airport

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, and airfield and terminal facilities, as well as government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

