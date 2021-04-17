Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading Down 0.7%

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €36.30 ($42.71) and last traded at €36.42 ($42.85). 162,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.66 ($43.13).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.03 ($51.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Talanx Company Profile (ETR:TLX)

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

