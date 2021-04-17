Tami Tillotson Martin Sells 3,125 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 289,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

