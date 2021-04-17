Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend payment by 66.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TRGP opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

