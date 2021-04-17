Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Target by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Target by 15.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Target by 78.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Target by 4.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 11,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $205.76 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $207.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.65. The company has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

