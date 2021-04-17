Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $3,058,333.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,410.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,780 shares of company stock worth $9,330,031. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $2,411,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

