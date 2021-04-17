Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,600 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. DA Davidson began coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

