Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Energizer were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Energizer by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,555,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Energizer stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

