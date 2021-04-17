Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $276,000 Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kraton were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kraton by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

