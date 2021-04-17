Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 58.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 54.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 56,483 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on OXM shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

