Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70.

About Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

