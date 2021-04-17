Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.31 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.31 ($2.72) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

O2D has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.77 ($3.26).

O2D opened at €2.35 ($2.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of €2.91 ($3.42). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.32.

About Telefónica Deutschland

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

