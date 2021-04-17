Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. Analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $6,823,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Tellurian by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

