Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of TENB opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,687,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,148,886.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,648 shares of company stock valued at $16,787,040. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

