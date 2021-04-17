The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Raised to $39.00

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.60.

NYSE NTB opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $22,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 73,404 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

