The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.74 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

