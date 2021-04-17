The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. 188,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,398,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

