The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €75.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.15 ($73.12).

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro stock opened at €58.50 ($68.82) on Tuesday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.