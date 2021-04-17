The Goldman Sachs Group Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $940.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $840.00 to $940.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

NYSE:BLK opened at $811.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $742.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $700.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a one year low of $444.84 and a one year high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

