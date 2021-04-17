The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $181.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $171.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

HSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

HSY opened at $160.99 on Thursday. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.95.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Hershey by 4,534.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 6.3% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Hershey by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

