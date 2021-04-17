The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 803,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

BATRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

