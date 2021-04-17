The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 7,107 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Cassava Sciences worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 525,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $117.54.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

