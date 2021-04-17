The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $109,000 Stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRMD. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.21 million, a P/E ratio of -304.00 and a beta of 0.30. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRMD shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.