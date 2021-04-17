The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 103.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $190.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. Analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

