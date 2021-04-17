The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $100,538. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

