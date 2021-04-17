The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,156,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,304,081.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 960,979 shares of company stock worth $2,004,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

OSG stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $204.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

