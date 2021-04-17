The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after buying an additional 611,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $137.25. 7,708,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.34. The company has a market capitalization of $337.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

