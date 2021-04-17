The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on May 20th

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend payment by 52.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of RMR opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMR shares. BTIG Research began coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

