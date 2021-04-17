The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Shares Gap Up to $108.22

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $108.22, but opened at $111.98. The Toro shares last traded at $113.80, with a volume of 19,011 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTC. Bank of America began coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

