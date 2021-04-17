The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,505,000 after buying an additional 157,815 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TD. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $67.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.