The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

