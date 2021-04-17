Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.6% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.19.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $492.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,905. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.36 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $455.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

