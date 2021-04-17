TheStreet Upgrades Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. 86 Research cut Futu from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BOCOM International initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Futu stock opened at $153.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.16 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

