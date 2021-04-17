Thunder Token (TT) Market Cap Tops $151.00 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $151.00 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00016141 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.73 or 0.00491720 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

