thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKAMY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 172.35% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

