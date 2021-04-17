Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO Sells $629,852.73 in Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Joseph Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 98,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TITN. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

