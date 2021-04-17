Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to $18.00 at TD Securities

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

