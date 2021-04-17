TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $256.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.73.

NYSE:BLD opened at $232.06 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $234.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.68. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

