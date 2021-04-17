Tornado Hits Market Capitalization of $528,559.93 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Tornado coin can now be bought for approximately $88.09 or 0.00142432 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $528,559.93 and $406,185.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00067386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00295320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.03 or 0.00734088 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,378.20 or 0.99238051 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.31 or 0.00826699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

