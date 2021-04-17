Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at CIBC

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMTNF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Toromont Industries stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $80.09.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

