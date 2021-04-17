Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.62

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 59598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYG. 6 Meridian increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 97,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 59,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $6,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

