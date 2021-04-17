Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Up 5%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.60. 3,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,218,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBIO. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Translate Bio by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 4th quarter worth $5,252,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Translate Bio by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

