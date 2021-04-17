Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TPRKY opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

