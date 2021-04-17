TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) versus Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) Head to Head Contrast

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TrueCar and Eventure Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $353.88 million 1.32 -$54.89 million ($0.39) -12.13 Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eventure Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueCar.

Risk and Volatility

TrueCar has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -6.11% -0.67% -0.54% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of TrueCar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TrueCar and Eventure Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 4 5 0 2.56 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

TrueCar currently has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.15%. Given TrueCar’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Summary

TrueCar beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. Further, the company customizes and operates its platform for financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Eventure Interactive Company Profile

Eventure Interactive, Inc. engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices. It also operates eventure.com, which provides Eventure service that enables customers to find, plan, invite, navigate, capture, organize, and share events into a single application. The company was formerly known as Live Event Media, Inc. and changed its name to Eventure Interactive, Inc. in February 2013. Eventure Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

