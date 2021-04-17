Truist Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $290.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective increased by Truist from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.33.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $250.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $250.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after buying an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,539,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 75,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.