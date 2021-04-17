Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,371 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDP stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.12. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $190.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

