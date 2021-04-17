Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 79,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 68,592 shares during the last quarter.

XTN opened at $89.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.60. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $42.95 and a 1 year high of $90.35.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.